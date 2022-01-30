Braxton Volker Earns 100th Career Win in Home Dual

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team may have lost both matches against Detroit Lakes and West Central Area, but they had reason to celebrate as Braxton Volker picked up his 100th career win.

“That’s a huge milestone,” head coach Wes Hanson said. “100 wins, that’s a lot of memories. He gets recognized tonight for that, but there were 99 other good performances along the way. I’m really proud of him.”

Volker was unable to go 2-0 on the night, as he, and nearly every other Pirate lost to their respective opponents from Detroit Lakes. The Lakers defeated Crookston 59-18 to wrap up the triangular.

Evin Trudeau, Hunter Knutson and Ethan Boll were the only Pirates to put points on the board, as all of them won by pin. Boll defeated his opponent the fastest, in just 43 seconds followed by Trudeau at 1:30 and Knutson at 2:40.

Crookston fared slightly better in their opening match, falling 26-47 to no. 5 West Central Area.

Trudeau remained steady for the Pirates, opening with a 13-4 major decision. Per usual, Crookston forfeited the 113-pound match. However, Lucas Perala wrestled at 120 pounds for Gavyn Hluncy, leaving the 126-pound match open to the Knights. Casey Weiland lost by technical fall, giving the Knights a 23-4 lead.

Carter Coauette stopped the bleeding momentarily with a pin, but another open at 145 pounds put the Pirates down again.

Volker came through, though with a 10-6 decision for his 100th career win.

It feels good,” Volker said of the win. “It’s been a long journey since wrestling seventh grade varsity, getting six wins with twenty-some losses. I’ve been working for it for a while now.”

Spencer Ness followed with a 10-2 major decision, and Hunter Knutson earned a comeback 11-9 decision to get the Pirates within 15.

“Hunter is a guy that works hard, and he’s won a lot of matches in the third period,” Hanson said. “He seems to get stronger as the match goes on. He starts wearing down his opponents.”

Boll was the only Pirate to score after that, as Crookston fell 26-47.

After Friday, Crookston drops to 12-7 in duals. They get almost a full week off before traveling to Greenbush on Thursday, February 3 for another dual.