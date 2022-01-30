Boys' Hockey Earns Season Sweep of Park Rapids

After a 6-0 loss to Hibbing on Friday, the Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team responded with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Park Rapids for the season sweep on Saturday.

The Pirates got off to a slow start, however, putting just six shots on goal in the first period without a goal. Compared to the last match up, Crookston had eight shots on goal in the first, scoring one goal.

Head coach Joshua Hardy said the first period tilted the momentum in favor of the Panthers, a factor that needed to change if the Pirates wanted to win the game.

“We had to get a bit of a wake-up call between periods,” Hardy said. “In the second, I think we came out and played well from the start. That starts with our top line. They were leading the way. That built a bit of momentum for us, and I thought we played much better after that.”

Although they came out of the locker room stronger, Crookston didn’t score its first goal until 15 minutes into the second period. Ashton Shockman scored his fourth goal of the season with an assist from Nathan Kelly.

In the third period, the Pirates added another goal to their total, as Blaine Andringa put a hard shot on goal that Park Rapids’ goalie Sawyer Torkelson kicked saved to a wide-open Jack Doda.

In the closing minutes, the game got chippy as Park Rapids knew they only had so much time left to score. Carter Trudeau went down in the corner as a Panther made contact with his head. Play continued until fans yelled to stop. The refs made no call, as Hardy and training staff helped Trudeau to the bench.

“You have to just let it go because there’s nothing you can do about it,” Shockman said of the refs' decisions on the night. “You can’t change the refs’ minds. Hardy always tells us that. You might complain about it for a little bit, but you have to move passed it and keep playing your game.”

Park Rapids managed a goal with two minutes left, making it a one-goal game. 30 seconds later, they pulled their goalie for the man-advantage, but Jaren Bailey was a wall and stopped the remaining shots that came his way.

“I wanted a shutout for him,” Hardy said, echoing the sentiment of many in the stands. “It’s unfortunate that it happened late in the game like that. He’s a kid who shows up every day and works his tail off and does a great job for us. I couldn’t be prouder or happier for him to get the win today.”

Shockman, Kelly, Doda and Andringa composed the offense, scoring one point apiece. Shockman is now tied with Alexander Longoria for second most goals (4) on the team following Doda’s 15. Bailey recorded his best save percentage on the season at .970, allowing one goal on 34 shots.

The offense suffered on Friday, though, as Hibbing shutout the Pirates 6-0.

The Bluejackets took advantage of the power play in the first period, both for and against them. Andrew Lehman scored two power-play goals in the first period and his teammate Kasey Kemp scored a short-handed goal to give Hibbing a 3-0 lead.

Hibbing matched their first-period performance with another three-goal period in the second. They scored four minutes into the period and added another goal one minute later. They capped the second with their sixth goal of the game with just 19 seconds remaining.

The Pirates held the Bluejackets scoreless in the third but were unable to score themselves.

Bailey earned the decision, allowing 6 goals with 32 saves.

With the split weekend, the Pirates’ season record stands at 3-14-1. They don’t play again until Saturday, February 4 against Greenway.