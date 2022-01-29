Kick and Jazz Compete In Conference

The Crookston Pirates dance team competed in Bemidji and at Conference on Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28.

Conference, which was originally scheduled for January 21 but postponed due to weather, was held in Detroit Lakes. The Varsity Kick team took fourth, while Jazz took fifth. Calleigh Fanfulik, Mackenzie Funk and Avery Mathews took home conference awards. Makenna Kopecky and Morgyn Larson received honorable mention.

On Thursday, the team went to Bemidji for a A/AA competition. JV ended their season with a sixth place finish. In their first competition, Varsity Jazz finished eighth, while Kick took sixth.

The dance team gets a week to prepare for Sections in Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday, February 5.