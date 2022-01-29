Hesby Records Double-Double in Win over Fisher-Climax

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team picked up its third win of the season over Fisher-Climax behind senior Jacob Hesby’s double-double performance.

Hesby gave the Pirates their first points going 1-3 from the line after being fouled shooting a three. Isaac Thomforde followed with two more free throws to give Crookston a slim 3-2 lead. Haden Michaelson and Jack Garmen extended it to 12-4 by sinking a total of three deep shots.

The Knights worked their way back to just a one-point deficit before the two teams went on a scoring draught. In that time, Crookston and Fisher-Climax totaled 7 fouls, four of them on Pirates. Ethan Evitts broke the scoreless run with a three-pointer, giving the Knights a 16-14 lead.

In response, Crookston went on a 16-2 run for a 30-18 lead. Hesby got it started with his own three-pointer. Tanner Giese sunk his own three-pointer and took a charge on the defensive end to keep the momentum going. After another Hesby three, Thomforde followed with an old-fashioned three-point play and another two free throws.

To end the half, Hesby made both free throws in the double bonus and made yet another three for a 35-23 lead.

To start the second half, the two teams went back and forth before Garmen started a 20-1, game-ending run.

Reggie Winjum scored his first point of the game on a free throw followed by buckets from Ryan Abeld and Garmen. Abeld, then, made his own free throws. Thomforde also converted from the line in the bonus for another two points.

After a Fisher-Climax free throw, Hunter Nicholas finished the game with his third and fourth points of the half.

Hesby led the Pirates offensively for the third straight game. He had 21 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Abeld and Garmen had big second-half performances, as Abeld scored all seven of his points, and Garmen made 11 of his 16. Thomforde and Michaelson both scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Giese, Winjum and Nicholas rounded out the offense with the remaining 7 points.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 3-12 on the season. They are on the road next week with games at Thief River Falls on Monday and Warroad on Friday.