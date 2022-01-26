Pirates' Defense Stifles Ada-Borup

The Crookston Pirates girls' basketball team allowed just 24 points in its victory over Ada-Borup on Tuesday, January 25.

Despite a slow start, the Pirates found their groove eight minutes into the first half when they went on a 21-0 run. Emma Osborn sparked the run, but Emma Gunderson provided the most points in the nine-minute stretch with six. To cap off the half, Osborn sunk another three to go up 38-13.

With a running clock in the second half, the Pirates went to their bench to get other players experience. Hannah Loraas and Bailey Cameron were able to contribute offensively on Crookston's way to a 64-24 victory.

Nine different Pirates found their way into the score book. Osborn led them all with 17 points and 3 rebounds. Hayden Winjum followed with 14 points and a team-leading 7 rebounds. Abby Borowicz and Gunderson each had 8 points, while Halle Winjum and Ally Perreault put up 7 and 4, respectively. Madison Hoiland, Loraas and Cameron rounded out the offense with 2 points apiece.

The girls get almost a full week off before their next game. They will play Section opponent Roseau on Monday, January 31 at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.