Bearcats Score 2 in Third for Win

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team couldn’t muster a goal in the third period on its way to a 2-4 loss to Kittson Central on Tuesday, January 25.

As if on script, Jack Doda scored the first goal for the Pirates eight minutes into the first period. Bearcats' goalie Jameson Turner made the initial glove save, but the puck trickled past him for a goal.

Kittson Central took the lead in the second period with two straight goals. One came at even strength and the other on a power play, as Kadin Edwards was in the box for tripping.

Carter Trudeau returned the favor with his own power-play goal two minutes later with an assist from Blaine Andringa. With five minutes left in the period, Alexander Longoria found the back of the next to take a decisive 3-2 lead. The goal was called off, however, as the net was not in place.

Halfway through the third period, the Bearcats scored on a breakaway to take the lead. They added on two minutes later to make it 4-2.

With the time winding down, head coach Joshua Hardy took a timeout to discuss the game plan. The Pirates were unable to execute, as Trudeau went to the penalty box for interference. Crookston played shorthanded for the remainder of the game and was unable to draw Jaren Bailey out of goal for an extra skater.

Doda, Trudeau, Andringa and Longoria each had one point in the game. Bailey earned the decision, allowing four goals on 36 shots.

The Pirates fall to 2-13-1 on the year. Their next game is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Hibbing.