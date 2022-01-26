Barnesville Uses Second Half to Defeat Crookston

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team played a strong first half but fell a part in the second, as Barnesville went on to win 80-51.

Jacob Hesby and Jack Garmen, the Pirates’ leading scorers, gave Crookston a 4-0 lead.

After falling behind 8-6 and 10-9, Hesby came up clutch to get the Pirates back in the game. Hunter Nicholas got in on the heroics as well, sinking a three-pointer to tie the game at 14.

Barnesville slowly developed a 26-18, but back-to-back buckets from Ryan Abeld and Reggie Winjum got Crookston back within three. Haden Michaelson followed with a 1-2 performance from the free-throw line to make it 24-26.

Although the Pirates were able to overcome the scoring draught that usually plagues them 10 minutes in the game, they did fall in the final minutes of the second half to go down by 11.

Michaelson shifted the momentum right out of the half, however, with a wide-open three-pointer. With a bucket from Hesby and deep three from Garmen, the Pirates were able to cut the deficit to single digits.

The Trojans perimeter shooting began to hurt the Pirates, however, as Barnesville sank three-pointers in three consecutive possessions. They followed with a 20-5 run to put the Pirates away late in the second half. Hesby and Garmen scored in back-to-back possessions, but their efforts weren’t enough.

Hesby and Garmen led the way for the Pirates with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Michaelson followed with 8 points, while Nicholas had 5. Abeld and Winjum rounded out the offense with 4 and 2 points, respectively.

The boys’ team is back in action against Fisher-Climax on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Crookston high school.