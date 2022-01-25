Girls' Hockey Records Third Straight Shutout

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team recorded its fourth consecutive win and third straight shutout with wins over Detroit Lakes and Bemidji on Monday, January 24 and Tuesday, January 25.

In the game against section rival Bemidji, the Pirates avenged their tie from earlier in the season with a 2-0 victory.

Crookston was unable to find the back of the net in the first period despite having 13 shots on goal to Bemidji’s two.

Rylee Solheim came through in the second period with her second goal in as many games to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Down by just one with time ticking off the clock in the third, the Lumberjacks pulled their goalie to get the extra skater. It proved to be a costly decision, as Cassie Solheim scored an empty netter to secure the win.

C. Solheim led with 2 points from a goal and an assist, while R. Solheim and Aleah Bienek had one point each. Kailee Magsam got the win, stopping all 16 shots on goal.

On Monday, the girls’ exploded for their second straight 15-0 game against Detroit Lakes. R. Solheim led the team with four points off one goal and three assists.

Brekken Tull got the Pirates on the board first with a goal from R. Solheim and Brynley Coleman. Bienek appeared to have Crookston’s second goal of the game, as she put one through Emma Wahl’s five-hole. The goal was called off, however, as the net was not secure.

To make up for it, Reese Swanson found the back of the net on a power play to give the Pirates a true 2-0 lead. Morgan Nelson made it 3-0 with yet another assist from R. Solheim, and 12 seconds later Coleman added another goal.

As if the first period wasn’t good enough, Crookston bombarded the Lakers with nine goals in the second period.

C. Solheim scored a short-handed goal within the first minute. After all her assists, R. Solheim got her own goal, unassisted.

In the next three minutes, the Pirates rattled off three goals. One apiece from Fee, Tull and Nelson. To close out the period, Bienek and C. Solheim scored back to back followed by Swanson and Fischer scoring back to back.

To put the icing on the cake, Fee and Fischer picked up their second goals of the game in the third.

12 different Pirates found their way onto the scoresheet. R. Solheim had her first goal since playing EGF in December along with 3 assists. Tull, Swanson and Fee had 3 points apiece, all of them scoring 2 goals with an assist. Fischer, Coleman, Nelson and C. Solheim all had 2 points. Fischer’s goals were her first since the season opener against Thief River Falls. Ashlyn Bailey, Jenna Seaver, Dillynn Wallace and Bienek rounded out the offense with one point each. JC Larson picked up sixth win in goal and second straight shutout.

The girls’ hockey team continues their busy week with a home game against Fergus Falls on Thursday and an away game against East Grand Forks on Friday. Fergus Falls is currently ranked in the top 10 in class A, and EGF beat Crookston 4-3 in their last meeting.