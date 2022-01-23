Women's Basketball Falls in Two Road Contests

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team dropped a pair of road conference games against Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) and Sioux Falls.

The Golden Eagles fell by 10 to the Cougars on Saturday, 60-70.

In the first quarter the Golden Eagles outscored the Cougars 16-13. They had a 14-7 lead with four minutes left in the half, but Sioux Falls closed out the quarter on a 6-2 run.

The Cougars snatched the lead right away in the second quarter and shot to an eight-point margin. With just under three minutes, Jes Mertens tied the game by going 2-2 from the free throw line. Sioux Falls responded, however, with a 7-0 run to regain their lead.

Once again, the Golden Eagles worked away at the Cougars lead, as Emma Carpenter brought the game within one on a jumper. Going into the fourth, Crookston was down just three points.

In the last quarter, the two teams were tied up at both 48 and 51 all. The Cougars pulled away in the last two minutes, though, for the victory.

Three Golden Eagles were in double figures: Abi Fraaza with 16, Abigail Leach with 14 and Bren Fox with 10. Fraaza also had the most rebounds with 7.

On Friday, Crookston outscored SMSU 36-27 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first half deficit, as they fell 63-55.

There were two lead changes and two ties in the first quarter, but the Mustangs prevailed with a 12-0 run to close it out.

Both teams went scoreless for three minutes in the second before SMSU jumped out to its largest lead at 20. Mary Burke scored the last points of the half to enter the locker room trailing 19-36.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles slowly worked away at the Mustangs’ lead. They dipped down to a single-digit deficit with three minutes left in the game thanks to an old-fashioned three-point play from Fraaza, but the effort wasn’t enough.

Fraaza once again scored in double figures with 12 points and another team-leading 8 rebounds. Burke also scored 12 points, while Kylie Post led with 13.

The Golden Eagles drop to 1-16 on the year and 0-11 in conference play. They will host Wayne State and Augustana this weekend.