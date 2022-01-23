Trudeau Scores in OT for Pirates' Second Win

The Crookston Pirate boys’ hockey team split results this week, as they picked up their second win against Bagley 5-4 but lost to Little Falls 0-10.

On Saturday, the Flyers got off to a quick start, scoring 25 seconds into the game. They added three more goals in the first period for a 4-0 lead going into the second.

Matt Filippi got the scoring started in the second with his second goal of the game. Luke Avery and Hayden Johnson also scored their second goals of the game. Three other Flyers scored in the second for a total of six in the period and 10 in the game.

The third period was scoreless, as the Pirates fell 0-10. Crookston totaled 17 shots on goal and were 0-1 on power plays.

Jaren Bailey saw 55 shots on goal, saving 45 of them for an .818 save percentage.

On Thursday, the Pirates picked up their second win of the season with an overtime goal from Carter Trudeau.

The win was crucial, as it gave Crookston the upper hand over Bagley in section seeding. Knowing what was at stake, the game was very chippy. The two teams totaled 52 penalty minutes on 18 infractions.

“We’re battling Bagley for the sixth seed and needed a win here to help our case,” head coach Joshua Hardy said. “We were desperate for a win, and they were looking to knock us off for the first time in a while, so it got physical.”

Jack Doda scored the first goal of the game, as he put a shot on goal that the Flyers’ Kassandra Fontaine wasn’t expecting. She didn’t even react, giving the Pirates the early lead.

Despite three Crookston penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct, Bagley scored both of their first-period goals with even strength.

The Flyers did cash in on their only power play of the second period, though, to increase their lead to 4-1. This started a rally for the Pirates, as they scored four unanswered goals to get the win.

Doda scored his second goal of the game on a power play to cut the Flyers lead to two going in to the third period.

Alex Longoria started the scoring in the third, and Ty Larson tallied his second goal of the season to tie the game at 4.

Just 30 seconds into overtime, Trudeau found the back of the net to give the Pirates their second win of the season.

“We showed a lot of heart today,” Hardy said of the comeback victory. “Tonight was a huge confidence booster for us as a steam, and I’m so pleased for the boys getting a win.”

Doda had four points in the game with two goals and two assists. Longoria followed right behind him with one goal and two assists. With his second goal and third assist of the season, Trudeau totaled two points. Larson and Ashton Shockman had one point apiece.

Bailey allowed just four goals on 31 shots for an .871 save percentage, picking up his second win.

With the split, the boys’ hockey team is now 2-12-1. They host Kittson County Central on Tuesday, looking for another win. In their last match up, the two teams tied 6-6 in OT.

“We’re through the crazy difficult part of our schedule and now should expect to win or be in every game here on out,” Hardy said. “That’s a bit of a different mindset for us, so I’m excited to see how we respond.”