Golden Eagles Earn Third Conference Win

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team split the weekend, earning its third conference win against Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) 70-67.

The Golden Eagles’ loss on the weekend came to Sioux Falls 47-73.

Crookston hung tight with Sioux Falls through much of the first half. They were tied at 10 with 12 minutes left before the Cougars pulled away in the last minute and a half for a 10-point going into the locker room.

The Golden Eagles worked their way back to just a four-point deficit with a jumper from Leonard Dixon, but the Cougars dominated the rest of the half.

Dixon led the way with 13 points. Zach Westphal was the only other Golden Eagle in double figures with 10 points. Brian Sitzmann and Nathaniel Powell led in rebounds with 5.

For their second straight win and third in the conference, Crookston held on for the 70-67 win over SMSU.

In the first half, the two teams exchanged the lead nine times with five instances where they were tied. In the final three minutes, the Golden Eagles pulled away for a six-point lead at half.

Although Crookston never relinquished the lead after that, SMSU put up a fight, closing within one with five and a half minutes left. Dibiamaka was clutch on the free throw line, giving the Golden Eagles the padding they needed to win.

Dibiamaka and Dixon both had 19 points to lead Crookston offensively. Powell followed with 10 points and a team-leading 8 rebounds.

With the split, the Golden Eagles are 6-13 on the year and 3-10 in conference. They currently sit tied with Bemidji at the bottom of the North Division of the NSIC. This upcoming weekend they host Wayne State and Augustana.