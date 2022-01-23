Girls' Hockey Puts on Offensive Display against International Falls

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team stunned International Falls 15-0 for the season sweep on Saturday, January 22 at Crookston Sports Center.

Just as she did in their first match up, head coach Emily Meyer mixed up her lines to get everyone more experience and playing time. Once again it paid off, as eighth grader Emma Laplante and defenseman Cassie Solheim scored their first two goals of the season and senior Dillynn Wallace chipped in for her first two assists of the season.

Senior captain Aleah Bienek got the scoring started a minute into the game with assists from Wallace and Addie Fee. Laplante scored her first goal of the game six minutes later, while Reese Swanson scored on Wallace’s second assist.

With just seconds left in the first period, the Pirates had more goals than the Broncos had shots on goal.

In the second, Ashlyn Bailey scored an unassisted goal to extend the lead to 4-0. Less than a minute later, Fee scored on an assist from Swanson. Morgan Nelson got in on the scoring, too, making it 6-0. Bienek picked up her second goal with one minute left in the game, assisted by Fee. 56 seconds later, Fee scored her own unassisted goal.

Kaylie Clauson opened the third with her second goal of the season, her first since playing the Broncos back in early December. Solheim added to the total with two straight goals, while Swanson, Laplante and Nelson picked up their second goals of the game in succession. Brekken Tull scored the seventh goal of the period for a final score of 15-0.

Fee and Swanson led the way with four points apiece, two from goals and two from assists. Bailey, Nelson and Brynley Coleman all had three, Bienek, Wallace, Solheim and Laplante racked up two points. Parker Strand, Jocelyn Brekken and Clauson also got on the score sheet with one point each.

JC Larson picked up her fifth win, stopping all six shots on goal she saw.

The Pirates kick off a busy, four-game week on Monday with a game against Detroit Lakes.