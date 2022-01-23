Girls' Basketball Extends Winning Streak to 9

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games with wins over East Grand Forks (EGF) and Badger Greenbush Middle River (BGMR) on Thursday, January 20 and Saturday, January 22.

“We like to keep adding to the wins,” sophomore Halle Winjum said. “We’ve got some tough games coming up, but we are excited for section time when it comes. We’re always preparing for that.”

Crookston used an entire team effort to defeat BGMR 59-38, as 10 different players scored.

Halle, who led the Pirates for the second day in a row with 18 points, got the Pirates on the board first by going 2-2 from the free throw line. Hayden Winjum and Emma Osborn extended the lead to 12-2 with a bucket and old-fashioned three-point play.

The Gators fought back and forth with the Pirates for the rest of the second half, trailing by 10 going into the locker room.

Halle scored the Pirates’ first seven points out of the half to pad Crookston’s lead to 13 points. To secure the victory, the Pirates scored 16 of the last 23 points.

Halle needed just two more points for back-to-back 20-point games, but she decided to dish the ball to her teammates instead.

“It’s exciting when you are on shooting, but honestly my favorite is getting the assists,” Halle said. “When they get a nice little bunny or open three, it’s exciting. Once we get our bench players in toward the end, it’s nice to get them good looks and opportunities to score.”

Off the bench, Jenna Coauette drained a three-pointer and went 1-2 from the line, and Hannah Loraas made the final two points of the game.

Halle led the team with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Osborn also scored in double figures with 13 points. Ally Perreault chipped in 6 points, while Abby Borowicz, Hayden Winjum, Madison Hoiland and Coauette all had 4. Hayden led the team with 7 rebounds. Emma Gunderson, Amelia Overgaard and Hannah Loraas each had one bucket.

On Thursday, the girls ran into some early trouble but were able to recover for a 60-35 win.

The Green Wave jumped out to an early 9-5 lead, as it took the Pirates a couple minutes to get their feet under themselves.

“In two words, it was not good,” head coach Darin Zimmerman said. “We weren’t playing and executing the way we wanted to. That happens. Teams will take advantage of it, and you find yourself in a deficit.”

Perreault put the Pirates on top 13-12 with back-to-back trips to the free throw line. After a 15-15 tie, Crookston went on an 18-2 run to close out the first half. Halle had 13 of the 18 points, followed by Osborn with five and Borowicz with two.

“We had a timeout to quickly talk about how we wanted to change things,” Zimmerman said. “When we made those adjustments, we were much better. Give credit to the girls. We didn’t even need a whiteboard; we just talked about what we needed to do, and they went out and did it.”

The Pirates kept a double-digit lead the entire second half. Their largest lead occurred with just minutes left in the game as Halle sunk a three to go up by 29.

EGF scored the last four points of the game for a final score of 60-35.

Halle led the team in points (26), steals (5) and assists (5). Osborn also had a prolific offensive night with 18 points. Borowicz chipped in 7 points with 4 rebounds, while Perreault had 5 points and a team-leading 5 rebounds. Hayden Winjum rounded out the offense with 4 points.

The girls’ team travels to Ada-Borup on Tuesday, looking to keep the winning streak alive. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.