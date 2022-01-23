Brooks Butt Continues Family Tradition by Signing with Jimmies

Senior lineman Brooks Butt committed to play for the Jimmies football program on Saturday, January 15 at Jamestown University.

Butt—whose accolades include Co-specialist of the Year in 2020, two time All-District and All-Section 8AA team, Most Inspirational and Hardest Worker—continues in the family tradition of playing football at Jamestown. His father, Scott, played from 1985 to 1990 and later coached from 1995 to 2000. Brady, Brooks’ older brother, currently plays on defensive line for the Jimmies.

From the moment he was born, Brooks knew he wanted to play football, and he hit the ground running toward his collegiate goal as soon as he could.

“Football has been a part of my life since I was born,” Brooks said. “Everything I did was football involved.”

Drawing Inspiration

As Brooks grew up, he had plenty of role models to look up to.

His father, Scott, coached at Jamestown, UMN Crookston and Crookston high school. It’s fair to say, Scott had an impact on his kids.

“My dad influenced me the most,” Brooks said. “He has been a football coach my whole life, and he helped me grow to love the game.”

Steve “Ollie” Olson, current head football coach at Michigan Tech, also left a lasting impression on Brooks. Ollie let Brooks sit in on defensive meetings while he coached at UMC alongside Scott.

Aside from coaches, Brooks also looked up to Cade Salentine, a 2018 Crookston graduate that played two seasons at UND.

“One of my favorite football memories is being able to play with Cade Salentine,” Brooks said. “He made me a better player every day at practice.”

With all of these local football stars as guides, Brooks was poised for success.

Teammate and Leader

Brooks made his first varsity start as an eighth grader and never looked back. By the time he was a sophomore, Brooks was an honorable mention for both the All-Section 8AA and All-District teams.

This last fall, as a senior, he was named Co-specialist of the year and made the All-District and All-Section 8AA teams.

Although he only coached him for one year, Nate Lubarski knew Brooks was a special component on the team, leading in more ways than one.

“He [Brooks] had many roles this year,” Lubarski said. “Brooks was a player that rarely came off the field. We leaned on his experience as a varsity player to help make his teammates better. He took a very active leadership role in practice drills.”

To cap off his senior season, Brooks was an instrumental part in Crookston’s win over Pillager. It was the last game Brooks played on Ed Widseth field.

College Ball

Although Brooks has had the goal of playing collegiate football for a long time, it truly hit him while watching his dad coach at UMC.

“It was seeing the grind and how much work you have to put in that really influenced me,” Brooks said. “That and what the game stands for, it’s what I truly believe in.”

This season, Brooks had three schools offer him a spot on their team: Jamestown, St. Mary’s and Northwestern.

When it came down to the final decision, Brooks chose Jamestown for head coach Brian Mistro’s mentality.

“He [Mistro] was the first coach that called me,” Brooks said. “He cares about his players like they are his kids. He does not recruit you just as a football player; he recruits you as a person.”

Continuing the Tradition

Brooks will attend Jamestown University in the fall where he plans to study physical education and coaching.

This fall, the Jimmies sported a 2-9 record with wins against Mount Marty University and Hastings College.

Lubarski is proud of Brooks and feels privileged to coach a player like him.

“I am very thankful for my time as a coach with Brooks,” Lubarski said. “It is cliche, but from where Brooks is at right now, the sky is the limit for him. His future is very bright, and it is great to have another Pirate moving on to play football in college.”