Boys' Basketball Unable to put together Complete Game

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team put up 10 strong, opening minutes against Red Lake County (RLC) but fell by a final score of 53-85.

“We are going to have to look at the game and see if we can figure it out,” head coach Greg Garmen said of Crookston’s unfortunate pattern as of late.

The Pirates scored the first two points on its way to an early 7-5 lead over the Rebels. RLC countered with an old-fashioned three-point play a bucket for the lead.

Jack Garmen swayed the momentum in the Pirates’ favor with a game-tying three-pointer and his second charge of the night.

The Rebels slowly built a lead, however, starting with a 15-2 run to go up 25-14. Jacob Hesby and J. Garmen kept Crookston’s deficit to just single digits with a bucket and three, respectively, but RLC pulled away even more. At the half, the Rebels doubled the Pirates points, leading 44-22.

Despite being outscored again in the second half, Crookston increased its offensive production by nine points.

Isaac Thomforde was a huge contributor, as he scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

"He’s been more aggressive down low,” G. Garmen said. “He likes to drive baseline. He can shoot, always could. He’s very cerebral, and he keeps working at it. He’s finding ways to do it, and he needs to keep doing that for us.”

Hesby, who was the Pirates’ leading scorer, also had 11 second-half points. He was able to read what the defense gave him, mixing in two- and three-point shots.

The improvement wasn’t enough, though, as the Rebels cruised to an 85-53 victory.

Hesby led the team with 22 points, followed by Thomforde with 11. J. Garmen and Tanner Giese both had 6 points, while Giese alone had a team-leading 7 rebounds. Haden Michaelson chipped in 4 points, and both Evan Christensen and Hunter Nicholas had 2.

Although J. Garmen and Hesby are the team’s leading scorers, they rarely have high-scoring games on the same night.

“We need to get him [Hesby] and Jack on the same night,” G. Garmen said. “It’s a reverse of many of the other nights. We need them both to be going because they are our best scorers at this time. If they both get going on the same night, we’ll be tough.”

With the loss, the Pirates drop to 2-11 on the year. They have two games next week, starting with Barnesville at home on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.