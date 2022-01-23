Bowman Picks up Career Win 125 at Prowler Invite

The Crookston Pirate wrestling team won its twelfth dual with a 45-24 victory over Fosston on Thursday, January 20 and placed third out of nine teams in the Prowler Invite on Saturday, January 22.

At the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, eight Pirate wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes, including Ethan Bowman who racked up his 125th career win.

"I've been ready to go all morning, since like five o’clock,” Bowman said of finally making the mark. “It’s all mental.”

The career win came early in the tournament for Bowman, as he pinned BGMR’s Damion Hanson in 47 seconds. He also pinned TRF’s Ethan Lane to advance to the championship, where he fell 2-7 to Minnewaska’s Jacob Blair.

At 106 pounds, Evin Trudeau won his first match by a 10-2 major decision. He then fell to eventual winner Torii Johnson from Minnewaska. Trudeau worked his way back through the consolation bracket to get third place win a 7-1 decision over TRF’s Maverick Iverson.

Gavyn Hluncy finished second with a 2-1 record. His wins were pins in 1:55 and 1:42, while he lost 1-9 to Chase Smith, the eventual champion.

Casey Weiland, after getting a first-round bye, struggled in the 132-pound bracket. He fell to both Callen Whitney and Tanner Swanson, landing him in the match for fifth place against Eli Wilebski. Weiland picked up the win with a pin in 2:25. No. 8 seed in section A Easton McCrory was the champion.

Carter Coauette finished second with a 3-1 record on the day. He started with a 7-2 decision over Mason Schiffler, followed by a 17-2 technical fall over TRF’s Anthony Peralta. He fell 1-2 to the champion Kale Geiser but rebounded for a 12-1 major decision.

Braxton Volker, who wrestled at 152 pounds, also went 3-1, falling to the No. 3 seed in section AA, Griffin Lundeen. Volker got his three wins by way of pin in 1:20, 1:18 and 49 seconds.

Spencer Ness was another top-three finisher, as he went 2-2 with a pin and forfeit. Cody Weinen from TRF, the no. 5 seed in section AA, won the 160-pound weight class.

Hunter Knutson finished third out of four in the 182-pound weight class. His lone win was a pin of Josh Herrera in 40 seconds. Caleb Vacura from BGMR, the no. 5 seed in section A, won the weight class.

Ethan Boll, currently ranked no. 2 in section A, continued his stellar junior season by winning the 195-pound weight class. He pinned both Tyler Stuhaug and Nathan Rankin in less than a minute.

Hunter Kresl struggled, losing all four of his matches for a fifth-place finish.

Lucas Perala and Jesse Sanchez competed in the JV portion of the invite. Unfortunately, Track Wrestling did not keep results for the JV. Perala did pick up two wins, however.

On Thursday, the Pirates traveled to Fosston to make up a dual that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 18. The two teams battled back and forth before Crookston pulled away for a 45-24 victory.

Trudeau, the team’s reliable opener, put Crookston on the board with a pin in 3:46. After an open at the 113-pound weight class, the two teams were tied at 6.

The two teams exchanged points again, as Hluncy pinned Koltyn Larson and Perala fell to Aiden Wolfe.

Weiland continued his successful run with a pin of Jakob Rudie to put the Pirates ahead 18-12. Coauette and Bowman, two wrestlers who have had an impressive season so far, both fell by decisions of 5-3 and 9-6, repspectively, knotting the two teams at 18.

The next five Pirates came through, however, picking up wins for Crookston en route to the 45-24 victory.

Volker got it started with his ninth pin of the season to go up 24-18. Ness won by forfeit, and both teams were open at 182 for a double forfeit.

Knutson and Boll wrestled up a weight class, both getting pins in less than one minute ensuring the win. The last match, at 285 pounds, went to Fosston.

After the successful week, the wrestling team is back in action on January 28, as they host Detroit Lakes and West Central.