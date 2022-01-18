Youth Wrestling Travels to Roseau, Lake Park

The Crookston Pirate youth wrestling team had a busy weekend with meets in both Roseau and Lake Park this weekend.

On Saturday, January 15, five wrestlers placed at Roseau. Ryken Dufault, Jaron Knutson and Christopher Goodrich finished second, while Jett Page and Mauricio Arriaga placed third.

On Sunday, January 16, six wrestlers competed in Lake Park. Oliver Wallace and Eli Boll got the top spot on the podium, while Knutson got second. Jose Contreras, Arriaga and Goodrich all finished fourth.