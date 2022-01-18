Minnesota Crookston Hockey Hosts Gustavus Adolphus College Saturday and Sunday

UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team will host their first home games of the new year as they welcome the team at the top of the standings in the WCCHA Southeast Division Gustavus Adolphus College Saturday, January 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 23 at 2 p.m.

The Golden Eagles are riding momentum as they have won five of their last six games. UMN Crookston is 7-2 since earning a 6-2 victory over the University of Minnesota November 20. Minnesota Crookston was most recently ranked No. 16 in the ACHA Division II Central Region rankings. The Golden Eagles are 9-5-2 (4-2-2 WCCHA) coming into the weekend. They are coming off an important sweep of divisional opponent North Dakota State University last weekend. Gustavus Adolphus College is 9-1 in the WCCHA this season.

Minnesota Crookston has been led this season by impact freshmen Nikolai Rajala (Fr., F, Coleraine, Minn.) and Logan Syrup (Fr., F, Park River, N.D.). Rajala has 28 points with 12 goals and 16 assists. Syrup comes into the weekend with seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points. Minnesota Crookston’s leading goal scorer is Tyler Zahradka (So., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) with 20 goals on the year. Casey Kallock (Sr., D, Alvarado, Minn.), a 2021 ACHA Division II Second Team All-American, has seven goals and 16 assists. Tristan Morneault (So., F, Dieppe, New Brunswick) has made a big impact with five goals and 13 assists, while Jackson Fuller (Fr., F, Bloomington, Minn.) has four goals and 13 assists.

In goal, Braden Schmitz (Fr., G, Devils Lake, N.D.) has been the main man in between the pipes. Schmitz has played nearly 460 minutes in goal this season and has posted a 3.52 goals against average. Jared Aamold (Fr., G, Breckenridge, Minn.) has a 3.67 goals against average with over 262 minutes in between the pipes.

The Golden Eagles have posted four wins against regionally ranked opponents this season.