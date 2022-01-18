Girls' Basketball Wins Third Game in Four Days

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start but picked it up in the second half for a 47-30 win over Thief River Falls on Monday, January 17.

The Pirates have had—and won—three games in a span of just four days, which impacted their first half play, head coach Darin Zimmerman said.

“This was our third game in four days without a practice,” Zimmerman said. “But give credit to Thief River Falls, they played a much better, complete game tonight.”

Ally Perreault got the Pirates on the board first, and they went on to build a 10-2 lead with four points from Halle Winjum, three from Emma Osborn and one from Abby Borowicz.

After a quick start, Thief River Falls upped the pressure causing turnovers and drawing fouls. With just under 10 minutes left in the half, the Prowlers were in the bonus as Halle and Madison Hoiland had gotten into foul trouble with two apiece.

“On average, we have three or four team fouls per half,” Zimmerman said. “We don’t traditionally let teams get in the bonus very much. That impacted the flow of the game a bit and carried over into our offense.”

With a slim three-point lead, Perreault sparked a 12-5 run by going 2-2 from the free throw line. Hayden Winjum followed with an old-fashioned three-point play, making a bucket and her subsequent free throw. Osborn also went 2-2 from the line in that run with a bucket, while Borowicz was 1-2.

By halftime, Crookston built up a 10-point margin, leading 24-14.

The two teams teetered back and forth to start the second half before fouls once again plagued the Pirates. Hoiland and Perreault picked up their third, while Halle went to the bench with four.

Like the first half, though, Perreault once again propelled the late game 12-0 run with a successful trip to the free throw line.

“I got really pumped in that moment of the game,” Perreault said. “I have a lot more confidence in myself now. Plus, my teammates are so supportive. It encourages me to play well during the game.”

Perreault was 1-2 from the line with a bucket, while Halle returned to the game scoring five points. With two minutes left, Zimmerman put in his substitutes, which allowed Libby Salentine to pick up two points as well.

The Prowlers scored the last six points of the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pirates’ lead.

Halle led all scorers with 13 points, followed by Perreault with 12. Osborn chipped in nine points, while Borowicz and Hayden had 6 and 5, respectively. Salentine rounded out the offense with two. Playing more and more minutes since the new year but not scoring in this game was Hoiland.

“Madi is a competitor,” Zimmerman said. “You ask her to do something, she’s going to do it. She’s got a good skillset. She’s been helping us these last couple of games, and I expect her to help us more going forward.”

The Pirates extend their win streak to 7 for an overall record of 10-2. They finally get a break to recover and prepare for their game against East Grand Forks on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the high school.