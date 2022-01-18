Boys' Basketball Suffers 38-80 Loss to BGMR

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team was on the wrong end of a historic night, as they fell to Badger Greenbush Middle River (BGMR) 38-80 on Monday, January 17.

The Gators’ Kobey Dallager totaled 24 points on the night, scoring his 1,000th career point.

The Pirates did have the lead at one point in the game, though. Jack Garmen and Tanner Giese scored buckets to tie the game at 2 and 4, respectively. BGMR broke the tie with a bucket, but Haden Michaelson sank a three to give Crookston a 7-6 lead.

The Gators responded with a 15-0 run to go up 21-7. Isaac Thomforde stopped the bleeding by going 2-2 from the free throw line, and Garmen followed suit to bring it within 12.

Garmen and Thomforde went to the free throw line again in the half, this time going 3-4 collectively, to bring the halftime score to 14-46 in favor of BGMR.

The two teams played fairly evenly to start the second half: BGMR scored 13 points while Crookston scored 10. Garmen had six of those points, while Thomforde and Ryan Abeld chipped in the other four.

Jacob Hesby got in on the offensive push with five points of his own late in the second half, but by that time, a running clock had started.

Giese closed out the game going 1-5 from the line with a bucket in the final seconds.

Garmen led the team with 14 points followed by Thomforde with 9. Both Hesby and Giese had 5 points, while Michaelson chipped in 3. Abeld rounded out the scoring with 2.

The Pirates drop to 2-10 on the year with the loss. They get the rest of the week to prepare for Red Lake County on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.