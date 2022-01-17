Nelson and Swanson Lead Pirates to 5-1 Victory

The Crookston Pirates girls' hockey team defeated Northern Lakes for the second time this season, earning their second sweep.

Although both games produced the same outcome--a win--the Pirates scored one more goal on 19 fewer shots this time around.

Samantha Sanders got the Pirates on the board first with her second goal of the season, her first since the season opener against Thief River Falls. Addie Fee and Jenna Seaver were credited with the assists. That was Crookston's only goal in the first period, however.

Northern Lakes responded with a strong second period, scoring in just 48 seconds to tie the game at one. They outshot Crookston 16-6 in the second, but Reese Swanson and Morgan Nelson chipped in one goal apiece to maintain the lead going into the third.

Nelson started the third period where she left off the second, scoring her second goal of the game with an assist from Ashlyn Bailey. Not to be outdone, Swanson also scored her second goal of the game in the third period to cap a 5-1 victory.

Aside from Swanson and Nelson, Fee also had an impressive game totaling three assists. Aleah Bienek also chipped in two assists. Kailee Magsam picked up her fourth win, seeing 24 shots and saving 23 of them.

The girls have another busy week starting on Tuesday with a game at Detroit Lakes scheduled for 7 p.m.