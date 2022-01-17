Girls' Basketball Perfect in 2022

The Crookston Pirates girls' basketball team is a perfect 3-0 in 2022, following its two wins against Virginia and Hermantown this weekend.

On Saturday, the Pirates stomped the Hawks in a 73-36 victory.

Crookston jumped out to an early 20-7 lead with seven points from Hayden Winjum, five from Halle Winjum, three from Abby Borowicz and Ally Perreault and the remaining two from Emma Osborn.

The Hawks got within nine with two free throws and a bucket, but the Pirates responded with a 14-5 run late in the second. Hayden went 3-3 from the free throw line with a bucket, while Halle and Perreault chipped in another nine points collectively.

Hermantown scored the last seven points of the half to get within 11 at 34-23.

Four of the Hawks' 13 points in the second half came from free throws, three of which being their first points of the half.

At 37-26, the Pirates went on another run, this time 13-0, where Osborn, Borowicz and Perreault were key players.

The Hawks scored just eight more points in the second half as Crookston closed out the game with a 21-3 run. Off the bench, Amelia Overgaard was 1-2 from the line with a three pointer and Jenna Coauette went 2-2 from the line with a bucket that starting the running clock.

The Winjum sisters led the team with a combine 32 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and 11 assists. Perreault added 14 points, a team-high 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Borowicz followed with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Osborn totaled 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Coauette and Overgaard each had 4 points, and Emma Gunderson had 3.

At Virginia on Friday, the Pirates mustered a 65-56 comeback win.

The first half was an even match between the two teams, as they were tied up four times with five lead changes.

After being tied at eight, Crookston worked its way to a four-point lead with an old-fashioned three-point play from Hayden and buckets from Borowicz and Gunderson. The Blue Devils worked a seven-point swing for their own three-point lead with back-to-back threes from Emma Lamppa.

Perreault's half-ending bucket brought Crookston within one.

After being cold for the entire first half, Osborn started the second with 11 straight points to give the Pirates a 38-28 lead. The Blue Devils didn't score until two and half minutes into the second half, but they were able to work it back to 42 and 49 all.

Down by five Hayden went to the line looking to convert an old-fashioned three-point play. Instead, she missed the free throw got the pass off the rebound and scored a bucket to get Crookston within one. Her efforts sparked a game-winning 17-2 run.

Osborn led the team with 22 points, all in the second half. Hayden had 14 points of her own with a team-high 6 steals. Perreault nabbed a team-leading 5 boards with 11 points, while Halle had 8 points with a team-high 5 assists. Borowicz chipped in 7 points, and Gunderson added 2.

The Pirates move to 9-2 on the season. They look to continue their winning streak with an away game at Thief River Falls on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m.