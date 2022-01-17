Boys' Basketball Falls to Fertile-Beltrami 39-73

The Crookston Pirates boys' basketball team dropped its ninth game of the season to Fertile Beltrami 39-73.

Despite the final score, the Pirates hung with the Falcons for much of the first half. Five minutes into the game, the two teams were tied at 6. Jacob Hesby kept the game competitive with a jumper to cut the deficit to 11-9, but that's the closest the Pirates got the rest of the game.

From that point on, Fertile-Beltrami kicked it into gear. They followed with a 12-0 run to take a 23-11. Pirate fouls and turnovers increased the Falcon's lead to 37-23 at half time.

Coming out of the locker room, Fertile-Beltrami picked up where they left off. Just four minutes in, they had a 28-point lead.

Senior Jack Garmen did everything he could to help his team, scoring nine points in just over three minutes in the second half, but his efforts weren't enough.

Garmen led the team with a total of 16 points, followed by Isaac Thomforde with 10. Hesby finished with 6, and Haden Michaelson added 5. Reggie Winjum, returning after illness, had 2.

The Pirates drop to 2-9 on the season. They get the weekend off before playing BGMR on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m.