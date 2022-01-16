Pirates Defeat Burros in Quick Fashion

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team made quick work of the Hillsboro Burros, defeating them in less time it took to make the drive to Hillsboro.

Rather than start at the lowest weight class, which is done in Minnesota, Hillsboro flipped for the starting weight class.

Braxton Volker led off for the Pirates at 152 pounds, falling 4-7. His match against John Geray was the only decision of the night. The rest of the matches were decided by pin or forfeit.

Spencer Ness gave Crookston a 6-3 lead with his pin of Carter Iverson, and Layton Fuentes worked from behind to get his pin in the third period.

“I’m really, really proud of the way Layton wrestled,” head coach Wes Hanson said. “Layton trailed early, but then he stayed in really good position and kept moving forward. He was able to get to his offense and wear his opponent out to get a big pin in the third. Wrestling is a tiring sport, but Layton works hard.”

Hunter Knutson and Ethan Boll won by forfeit, even though HCV’s Barrett Willison weighed in at 195. The Burros chose to move Willison up a weight class, however, as Boll pinned him in the Rodd Olson Invitational earlier this season to take first place.

“It’s tough,” Hanson said. “It comes down to Ethan, our captain, and he’s a great wrestler; he’s proved it. That’s well known. For them, I understand as a match up that Ethan had already pinned him at our tournament a month or so ago. Maybe they didn’t want that, but we were looking forward to it.”

Instead, Willison pinned Hunter Kresl to cut the Pirates’ lead to 24-9. Crookston got those points right back, as Jesse Sanchez won by forfeit.

Evin Trudeau, who normally leads off for Crookston, kept with his winning ways, pinning Justin Torroll in just 36 seconds. Not to be outdone, Gavyn Hluncy pinned his respective opponent in 30 seconds.

After a setback at 126 pounds, Casey Weiland and Carter Coauette won by pin and forfeit, respectively.

Ethan Bowman had his 150th win in sight but fell in the second period to Henry Nelson for a final score of 54-27 in favor of the Pirates.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 11-5 in duals. They travel to Fosston on Tuesday, January 18 to take on the Greyhounds.