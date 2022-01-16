Bailey Ties Season Best 50 Saves in Pirates Loss to Warroad

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team fell to No. 2 ranked Warroad 0-16 on Friday, January 14 at Crookston Sports Center.

Warroad came out and showed why they are one of the top teams in the state, outshooting Crookston 66-8. Plus, three Warriors scored hat tricks: Daimon Gardner, Matthew Hard and Todd Powassin.

Hard scored the first goal of the game, as Jaren Bailey left the crease for the puck but lost the foot race to it. Gardner scored the third goal of the game, despite Blaine Andringa’s initial block. Hard scored his second goal of the period—the fifth of the game—with traffic out in front of the net to distract Bailey. After the first, the Warriors led 6-0.

In the second, Warroad kept their foot on the pedal, attacking Bailey’s top shelf. Hard picked up his hat trick with the third goal of the period, while Gardner and Powassin added their second goals of the game.

Gardner got his hat trick with the first goal of the third period, and Powassin followed him 30 seconds later. The Warriors added three more goals in the third for a grand total of 16.

The Pirates had six power play opportunities but were unable to cash in on any of them. Their best period was the second, where they had five shots on goal.

Despite the loss, Bailey had a record night in goal, facing 66 shots and saving 50 of them. This tied his season save record, which he set against Thief River Falls at home on January 7.

Crookston falls to 1-11-1 on the season. They look to sweep this one under the rug and come out fighting against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, January 18.