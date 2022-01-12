Boys' Hockey Hangs with Bemidji Through Two, Falls 1-6

The Crookston Pirates boys' hockey team got out to an early lead, but Bemidji scored six unanswered goals for the 6-1 victory.

"Bemidji is a very good hockey team, and this was another step in the process of us learning how to compete against top-level teams," head coach Joshua Hardy said. "I was proud of us for being frustrated that we were not winning. That says a lot about how far we've come as a team this season."

The Lumberjacks picked up a penalty two minutes into the game and Kadin Edwards cashed in on the man advantage in just five seconds. He was assisted by Nathan Kelly and Ty Larson.

Almost immediately after, Bemidji was called for roughing. The Pirates were unable to convert on the power play, however.

Bemidji went on to score two goals near the halfway mark for a 2-1 lead. Jackson Demarais went to the box for elbowing minutes later. Rather than the Lumberjacks scoring again, Jack Doda skated down ice on a breakaway looking for his fourth short-handed goal of the season. Jackson Hill made a great save to keep Bemidji's 2-1 in tact going into the second.

The Lumberjacks extended their lead with another two goals in the second period. The Pirates had three more scoring opportunities on the power play but came up short.

To put the game away, Bemidji scored yet another two goals in the third period.

Jaren Bailey had another outstanding night in net with 47 saves, just three off his season record of 50.

Crookston falls to 1-10-1 on the season. They return home to play Warroad on Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m.