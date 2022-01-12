Boys' Basketball Falls 49-84 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

The Crookston Pirates boys' basketball team fell in another lopsided affair with a 49-84 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) on Monday, January 10.

The first 12 minutes of the game proved to be competitive as they two teams tied three times with three different lead changes.

After a Rebel timeout, DGF went on a 23-5 run to take a 36-20 lead. The Pirates scored just seven more points in the half, while the Rebels scored another 10.

DGF carried the late first-half momentum into the second, going on an early 18-3 run. The Rebels extended their lead, forcing a running clock halfway through the second half and running away with a 84-49 victory.

Jack Garmen led in points and rebounds with 22 and 6, respectively. Isaac Thomforde was the next highest scorer with 9. Jacob Hesby added 8 points of his own, followed by Tanner Giese with 4 and both Haden Michaelson and Hunter Nicholas had 3. Michaelson led the team with three assists.

The Pirates drop to 2-8 on the season. They get some time to regroup before facing off against Fertile-Beltrami on Friday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.