The Crookston Pirate youth wrestlers competed in Mahnomen on Saturday, January 8.

Deeken Solheim, Levi Kresl and Aiden Samuelson finished first. Graden and Briar Gudvangen, Cullen Anderson, Jett Page, Jaron Knutson and Judson Halland all had second-place finishes. Jose Contreras, Albert Castro, Mason Solheim and Oliver Wallace placed third, and Carter Gudvangen and Jacob Kresl finished fourth.