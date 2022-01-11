Knights of Columbus Hosts Local Free Throw Contest

The Knights of Columbus hosted the annual local free throw contest Sunday, January 9 at Crookston high school.

There were 10 participants for five different divisions: 9-, 10-, 11- and 12-year-old boys and 10-year-old girls. Each participant received three warm-up shots before shooting 15 counted free throws.

Ethan Weisse won the 9-year-old boys’ division, shooting 8-15. His sister Makenna Weisse won the 10-year-old girls’ division shooting 10-15. Isaac Erdmann won the 10-year-old boys’ division, missing just two free throws for a total of 13. Breck Borowicz won the 11-year-old boys’ division with 10 free throws of 15, and Colton Osborn won the 12-year-old boys’ division with 7 free throws of 15.

These winners move onto the district 10 contest held in Crookston on February 6. The district combines Mahnomen, Ada, East Grand Forks and Crookston. At the district level, contestants will shoot 25 free throws instead of 15.

Registration begins at 12:30 and the contest will start at 1 p.m. If there is inclement weather, February 20 will be the alternate date. Contact Donald Cavalier (cavalier@umn.edu) or John Bjorgo (jonss56716@yahoo.com) with questions.