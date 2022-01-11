Girls' Basketball Overcomes Early Deficit to beat Park Rapids 40-31

The Crookston Pirates girls' basketball team pulled off a 40-31 win despite 12 days of rest and missing their leading rebounder Hayden Winjum.

The Panthers defense stifled Crookston for the first four minutes of the game before Emma Gunderson scored the Pirates' first points on a free throw. Crookston's first field goal came from Abby Borowicz, however.

Halfway through the first half, the Panthers had a 11-3 lead. Halle Winjum took control to get within 11-10, while Emma Obsorn tied it at 12. With another run, the Pirates led 19-12 at half.

Despite Crookston going on a 7-0 run early in the second, Park Rapids worked their way back to 29-34 with 3:42 left in the game. Osborn and Ally Perrault gave the Pirates a 40-29 lead with a pair of buckets and two free throws to hold of the Panthers, despite Park Rapids' late bucket.

Winjum led all scorers with 18 points. Osborn had 6, Borowicz added 5, Perreault totaled 4 and Gunderson had just one. Madison Hoiland scored her first points of the season, ending with 4.

The Pirates improve to 7-2 on the season and will continue their away stretch with a game at Virginia on Friday, January 14.