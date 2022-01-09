Winona State Uses Run at the End of First Quarter to Upend Golden Eagles 71-59

UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team fell 71-59 to Winona State University Saturday, January 8 at Gary Senske Court at Lysaker Gymnasium. Winona State ended the first quarter on an 11-0 run to help lead to Saturday’s victory.

The Golden Eagles fell to 1-14 (0-9 NSIC) with Saturday’s loss. Winona State improved to 7-7 (4-6 NSIC) with the victory.

Minnesota Crookston was guided by Mary Burke (Sr., F, Virginia, Minn.) with 15 points on 5-of-9 from the field, and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Emma Carpenter (Jr., Eagan, Minn.) added 13 points. Abi Fraaza (Fr., F, Birinamwood, Wis.) chipped in eight points and eight boards. Jes Mertens (So., G, Devils Lake, N.D.) added nine points and four rebounds.

The Golden Eagles shot 23-of-59 from the field for 39.0 percent. UMN Crookston was 7-of-19 from beyond the arc for 36.8 percent, while the Golden Eagles were 6-of-6 from the foul line for 100.0 percent.

Winona State was led by 16 points from Mattie Schimenz on 5-of-9 from the field, and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Caitlin Riley added 14 points and eight boards. She was 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Emily Kieck finished with 10 points and six assists. Lindsey Hahn came off the bench for 11 points, while Emma Fee added 10 boards.

The Warriors went 25-of-53 for 47.2 percent. Winona State shot 12-of-24 for 50.0 percent from behind the three-point line. The Warriors were 9-of-13 for 69.2 percent from the foul line. Winona State outrebounded UMN Crookston 37-30. The Warriors had 16 assists and 16 turnovers for the tilt.

Minnesota Crookston and Winona State traded baskets early on in the game. The Golden Eagles took the lead 10-9 after Carpenter converted an old-fashioned three-point play. Winona State ended the first half on an 11-0 run propelled by treys from Schimenz, Kaitlyn Schrimpf, and Hahn. The Warriors went into the break with a 21-12 advantage.

Winona State widened the gap to 24-12 following a Schminez triple to open the second quarter. The Warriors were able to push their lead out to 33-17 following a Kieck jumper. Minnesota Crookston went on a 6-0 run to pull within 33-23 on an old-fashioned three-point play from Mertens. Winona State took a 36-25 lead into the locker room.

The Warriors led the Golden Eagles by 15 early in the third quarter after a Hustad bucket. Minnesota Crookston was able to get the deficit down to 10 going into the quarter break following a jumper from Mertens.

Minnesota Crookston got the game as close as seven right out of the gate in the fourth quarter as Burke drained a trey. However, Winona State would be able to fend off any charge from the Golden Eagles to win 71-59.

Minnesota Crookston will hit the road to face Concordia University, St. Paul Friday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Paul, Minn.