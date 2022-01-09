Roseau Scores 3 in First En Route to 6-2 Win

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team lost 6-2 to conference-leading Roseau on Saturday, January 8.

The Rams got off to a hot start, scoring three goals in the first period. Celine Stroot scored on a rebound while Memphis Mertens, a Division I commit to Franklin Pierce University, took advantage of a Pirate turnover. Roseau finished the first period with another even-strength goal from Karina Christianson.

Lily Erickson kept the scoring going for the Rams in the second period with yet another goal off a rebound. Addie Fee got the Pirates on the board with seven minutes left in the period, as Aleah Bienek picked up the assist.

Roseau had another golden scoring opportunity in the second when the Pirates got caught on the change. Kailee Magsam made a great save to keep the Rams’ lead to 4-1 going into the third.

For the first two periods, neither team had a penalty, but that changed in the third.

After Roseau scored another goal that trickled past Magsam, the Rams picked up their first penalty with hooking. Brynley Coleman surged toward the net with the advantage, drawing another penalty on the Rams. The Pirates had a two-skater advantage for 1:27 but were unable to score.

Erickson scored her second goal of the game at the 10:07 mark for Roseau’s sixth and final goal. With three minutes left in the game, Parker Strand scored an unassisted goal to cut the lead to 6-2.

Magsam started in goal, earning the decision. She saw 40 shots, saving 34 of them for a .850 save percentage.

The Pirates drop to 6-5-1 with the loss after an impressive 4-0 start to the season. The girls’ team starts a busy, three-game week with a game against Thief River Falls on Monday, January 10. The game will be held at Red Lake Falls’ Cardin-Hunt Arena.