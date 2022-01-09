Hesby Rains Threes in Pirates' Loss to East Grand Forks

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team played evenly with East Grand Forks (EGF) up until the final minutes of the first half where the Green Wave went on an 8-0 run, leading to a 96-72 win.

The Pirates were short two players, as Ryan Abeld left the game early with a knee injury, and Reggie Winjum was home sick.

“Well, that changed our complexion a bit because normally we have another kid on the bench,” head coach Greg Garmen said. “We are about seven deep, so now we were six, and that hurt a bit. Kids got tired, but they did what they could do.”

Crookston started the game with a 5-0 lead with shots from Jacob Hesby and Isaac Thomforde. Hesby scored the next 11 points for Crookston, breaking two ties and giving Pirates the lead back.

Jack Garmen kept the momentum going by taking his second and third charges of the game and scoring his first points with 11:19 left in the half.

The Green Wave and the Pirates tied it up again at 20 and 22 before Crookston went on a 7-0 run. Hesby sank one of his six three pointers, and Tanner Giese scored off his own steal.

Giese took over at point for an injured Abeld, scoring a season-high 12 points.

“He [Giese] stepped in and did a good job,” G. Garmen said. “He showed he could handle it against pressure. He does what he can do and plays hard for us.”

That’s the last time the Pirates had the lead, though, as EGF went on a run of their own to lead 35-29. Thomforde, Giese and Hesby got it back within three in the closing minutes of the last half, but the Green Wave scored the last eight points to take a 51-40 lead.

EGF scored right out of the half, but Haden Michaelson, Thomforde and Giese responded to get the Pirates within eight.

Fouls began to hurt Crookston, however, as the Green Wave went on a 22-3 scoring run. That didn’t stop Michaelson, though. In the last minutes of the game, he put up eight points, six of them from three-pointers.

“Haden Michaelson shot the best he has all season, and he’s coming off being ill over the break,” G. Garmen said. “It’s good to see him get going.”

The spark wasn’t enough to overcome EGF’s lead, as the Pirates fell 72-96.

Four Pirates set their new season scoring record: Hesby, Giese, Michaelson and Thomforde. Hesby had 26 points with 6 threes, Giese had 12, Thomforde had 12 with 3 threes and Michaelson had 13 with 3 threes. J. Garmen put up 7 and Hunter Nicholas added 2.

With the loss, the Pirates drop to 2-7 on the season. They open the week with a game at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Monday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m.