UMC Basketball Hosts Upper Iowa and Winona State

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s and women’s basketball teams host Upper Iowa and Winona State universities on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8.

The men’s team is currently 1-7 in conference with its lone win against Bemidji. Upper Iowa and Winona, on the other hand, are 6-2 and 3-3, respectively.

In 2019, the Golden Eagles defeated the Peacocks 100-69. Brian Sitzmann scored 18 points in that game with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. In their last match up with the Warriors, however, the Golden Eagles fell 57-88. Sitzmann and Zach Westphal are the only players that saw time in the game.

Like the men’s team, the lady Golden Eagles are struggling in conference with a 0-8 record. On the bright side, both Upper Iowa and Wiona State women’s teams have poor conference records, too. The Peacocks are 0-8, while the Warriors are 3-5.

Crookston and Upper Iowa last played in 2017, where the Golden Eagles prevailed 89-61. Last season, Winona dominated Crookston 75-55. Kylie Post and Mary Burke were top contributors that game with 10 points and 4 rebounds and 9 points and 8 rebounds, respectively.