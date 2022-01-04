UMC Basketball Hosts Upper Iowa and Winona State

Natalie Dillon
Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s and women’s basketball teams host Upper Iowa and Winona State universities on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8. 

The men’s team is currently 1-7 in conference with its lone win against Bemidji. Upper Iowa and Winona, on the other hand, are 6-2 and 3-3, respectively.  

In 2019, the Golden Eagles defeated the Peacocks 100-69. Brian Sitzmann scored 18 points in that game with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. In their last match up with the Warriors, however, the Golden Eagles fell 57-88. Sitzmann and Zach Westphal are the only players that saw time in the game.  

Like the men’s team, the lady Golden Eagles are struggling in conference with a 0-8 record. On the bright side, both Upper Iowa and Wiona State women’s teams have poor conference records, too. The Peacocks are 0-8, while the Warriors are 3-5.  

Crookston and Upper Iowa last played in 2017, where the Golden Eagles prevailed 89-61. Last season, Winona dominated Crookston 75-55. Kylie Post and Mary Burke were top contributors that game with 10 points and 4 rebounds and 9 points and 8 rebounds, respectively.  

