Thief River Falls' McIntyre signs contract with Minnesota Wild

Thief River Falls native Zane McIntyre recently signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild for the remainder of the 2021-22 hockey season.

In the National Hockey League (NHL), one-way and two-way contracts differ in salaries associated with the level of play. In a one-way contract, players are expected to play solely in the NHL and receive at least the league's minimum salary. However, in a two-way contract, players can be on either an NHL or American Hockey League (AHL) roster. As such, players will receive the prorated salary associated with their level of play.

According to NHL.com, McIntyre has an overall record of 11-57-25 with a .910 save percentage in his seven seasons in the AHL.

Before going pro, McIntyre attended the University of North Dakota where he is the all-time leader in career goals against average (2.10) and save percentage (.926). The UND website lists his overall record as 58-24-9 in three seasons.

His collegiate career highlights include receiving the Mike Richter Award, being one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, and earning the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) goaltender of the year all in his junior year.

The Wild are currently third in the Central with a 31-19-10 record, sitting behind the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues.