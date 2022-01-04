Hockey and Basketball Postponed Due to Weather

The boys' and girls' basketball and hockey games have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The boys' basketball game against Red Lake Falls will be made up on Friday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Crookston high school.

The boys' hockey game against Thief River Falls will now be played this Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Crookston Sports Center.

The girls' hockey game against Jamestown has been rescheduled for Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m. in Mayville. The game will be held at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena, 749 Main Street West, Mayville, ND.

The girls' basketball game at Roseau has yet to be rescheduled.