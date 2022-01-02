UMN Crookston women's basketball falls to Bemidji State 70-48

UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team fell to Bemidji State University 70-48 in their first game of 2022 at BSU Gymnasium in Bemidji, Minn. The Golden Eagles led 10-8 at the conclusion of the first quarter but they were outscored the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Minnesota Crookston fell to 1-13 (0-8 NSIC) with the loss. Bemidji State improved to 7-5 (5-3 NSIC) with the victory. The Beavers sweep the season series against the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles were guided by Abi Fraaza (Fr., F, Birnanwood, Wis.) with a double-double 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lily Orazem (Fr., G, Onamia, Minn.) came off the bench for her career-high with 10 points on 4-of-5 from the field. Alex Page (Fr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) added seven points for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston shot 16-of-43 from the field for 37.2 percent. The Golden Eagles were 3-of-10 from beyond the arc for 30.0 percent, and 13-of-19 from the foul line for 68.4 percent. UMN Crookston won the rebounding edge 31-30 on the day led by Fraaza. The Golden Eagles finished the game with 20 turnovers.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to the 3-0 advantage as Carpenter drained a three for the Golden Eagles. The teams would be knotted up 5-5 following a jumper from Page. UMN Crookston took the advantage 9-8 after a pair of free throws from Eden Golliher (So., F, Iron River, Mich.) with 1:39 left in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles went into the quarter break with a 10-8 advantage.

The Golden Eagles extended their lead to 13-8 out of the quarter as Leach drained a three-pointer. The Beavers countered with a 5-0 run guided by Rezabek as they tied the game up 13-13. Minnesota Crookston took the lead back 15-13 on a Page jumper with 6:06 remaining in the quarter. The Golden Eagles would continue to have the advantage 17-16 following a pair of Fraaza free throws. Bemidji State utilized a 12-2 run to take a 28-19 lead following a Jana Swanson bucket. The Beavers went into the break with a 30-21 advantage.

Minnesota Crookston pulled within seven at 30-23 after a jumper from Fox to open the third quarter. Bemidji State responded with a 9-0 run propelled by five points from Yoder to make it 39-23. Orazem hit a bucket to stop the run and pull the Golden Eagles within 39-25. The Beavers would keep their momentum and go into the quarter break with a 49-29 advantage following a basket from Rezabek.

The Golden Eagles will return home to face Upper Iowa University Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Gary Senske Court at Lysaker Gymnasium in Crookston, Minn.