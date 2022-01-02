Norman County East Outshoots Crookston in 65-43 Win

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team fell 43-65 to the Norman County East Titans on Thursday, December 30.

The big difference came from Norman’s three-point shooting, as they made 11 threes for 33 points.

Hesby, who led the team with 15 points, got Crookston on the board first with a long two. The Titans responded with a 7-0 run, which was stopped by a Jack Garmen three.

The Titans pulled away with another run, as the Pirates began to turn the ball over. Hesby and Garmen kept attacking the basket for Crookston, but their efforts alone weren’t enough.

Norman ended the first half with an 8-0 run to go into the locker room with a 36-21 lead.

Tanner Giese and Isaac Thomforde led the Pirates in the opening minutes of the second half, combining for 9 of Crookston’s first 11 points. With Giese’s fourth point, the Pirates cut the Titan’s lead to 12. Norman shot two more threes, however, to pad their lead back to 19.

The last half was filled with fouls on both sides of the floor, which helped Crookston score their final seven points. Thomforde was 1-3 from the line, Hesby was 4-6 and both Hunter Nicholas and Garmen were 1-2 for a team 7-13.

While the Pirates committed quite a few fouls—Nicholas had four while Thomforde fouled out—they also drew several charges. Garmen, who has taken double-digit charges, had two in the second half, while Thomforde and Giese each had one.

Ultimately, the Pirate defense couldn’t stop the Titans perimeter shooting, as Norman came away with the 65-43 win.

Hesby and Garmen were the big guns for Crookston yet again, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. Thomforde had 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Reggie Winjum, Nicholas and Giese combined for the other 9 points.

The Pirates fall to 2-6 on the season with the loss. Their first game of the new year will be at home on Tuesday, December 4 against Red Lake County at 7:30 p.m.