Boys' Hockey Goes 0-2 in Ralph Engelstad Holiday Classic

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team fell to Rock Ridge and Fargo North in the Ralph Engelstad Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30.

In its final game of the classic, the Pirates fell 0-9 to Rock Ridge. The Wolverines used a four-goal, 28-shot second period to seal the win.

Rock Ridge scored three goals in the first, despite a strong showing from Crookston, especially that of goaltender Jaren Bailey.

In the second period, the Wolverines kept their offense going, pounding Bailey in net. He was able to make some spectacular plays, but it’s hard to stop the multitude of shots he sees in a game, let alone this second period. Rock Ridge put four in the back of the net for a 7-0 lead after two periods.

In the final period, the Wolverines scored two more goals, one of them coming on a power play.

The Pirates had just 10 shots on goal all game compared to the Wolverines’ 52. Bailey played all three periods, allowing 9 goals with 43 saves.

In the opener, Crookston fell 1-9 to Fargo North. The Pirates held the Spartans to two goals in both the first and second periods, but Fargo busted the game open in the third with five more goals.

Bailey held the Spartans scoreless until 11:20 in the first when Fargo got its first goal from Nathaniel Fritel. The Spartans extended their lead to 2-0 on a powerplay goal.

In the second period, the Spartans scored two even-strength goals from Samuel Fritel and Owen Branson.

Reece Dorsey, who had the powerplay goal in the first, scored early in the third to give Fargo a 5-0 lead. Branson and N. Fritel added two more goals to their totals, scoring within two minutes of each other.

Ashton Shockman got the Pirates on the board with a goal in the 13th minute. Jack Doda was credited with the assist.

The Spartans ended the game by scoring two more goals in a matter of two and a half minutes for the 9-1 victory.

Bailey started in net for the Pirates, allowing 7 goals with 29 saves. Landon Walker saw some time in the third period, as he made 2 saves and let up 2 goals.

The Pirates move to 0-8-1 on the season. They return home to play Thief River Falls on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.