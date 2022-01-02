6 Pirates Place in Rumble on Red in Fargo

The Crookston Pirate wrestlers competed against over 70 teams in Rumble on the Red in the Fargo Dome on Wednesday December 29 and Thursday December 30. The Dome had 18 matches going on at once for over 100 matches per hour.

Four Pirates wrestled in the Varsity division, while nine Pirates wrestled in the JV division. Of the 13 wrestlers, six made the podium: Ethan Boll, Evin Trudeau, Gavyn Hluncy, Casey Weiland, Braxton Volker and Spencer Ness.

At 145 pounds in the Varsity division, Carter Coauette went 1-2 with his lone win in his first match against Logan Granroth of St. Francis.

Ethan Bowman, who wrestled at 152 pounds, worked his way to Thursday where he got his second loss to Ashton Lipinski from Sartell to be eliminated. On Wednesday, Bowman won his preliminary round by pin and first round in the championship bracket 11-3 by major decision. He lost a close match to Nicholas Anderson 6-7 to fall into the consolation bracket. He won his next two to wrestle on Thursday, but did not advance from there.

Hunter Knutson wrestled at 182 pounds, losing two matches right away to be eliminated.

Boll finished second in the 195-pound bracket, losing to Max McEnelly from Caconia in the championship. As a junior, McEnelly has already committed to wrestle for the Minnesota Gophers. Boll earned a bye in the first round and proceeded to win his next two matches to advance to Thursday. In the semifinals, Boll pinned Isaiah Huus from Bismarck, the defending 195-pound North Dakota State champion. In the championship, McEnelly prevailed with a technical fall in 5:04.

In the JV division, Trudeau finished fifth in the 106-pound bracket with a 6-2 record. He had four matches on both Wednesday and Thursday, going 3-1 on each day. On the opening day, Trudeau wrestled his way to the quarterfinals with two pins and a 4-0 decision. He was sent down to the consolation bracket by Abdi Nuur, who ended up taking second. On Thursday, Trudeau won his first two matches, lost to Joseph Dauffenback in the third, and defeated Myles Thielges for fifth.

Hluncy also placed fifth in his bracket: 120 pounds. Hluncy won all four of his matches on Wednesday to earn on spot in the semifinals on Thursday. He lost his next to matches, however, to wrestle for fifth against Keigan Hermanson from Thief River Falls. Hluncy prevailed 10-6 for the win.

Lucas Perala, who wrestled at 126 pounds was eliminated Wednesday after two byes and two losses.

Like Trudeau, Weiland went 6-2 overall and 3-1 on each day in his 138-pound bracket. Weiland got out to a hot start with three wins, the first being a pin in 37 seconds, before falling to Stephen Leonard 0-7. On Thursday, Weiland pinned his first two opponents but got pinned by Skyler Andrews. In his final match, Weiland defeated Madison Johnson for fifth place.

Volker won the 145-pound bracket, going 6-0 with 3 pins. He went 4-0 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the semifinals, then defeated both Ryan Joyce and Quinn Landhere on Thursday for the championship.

Ness went 4-3 in the 160-pound bracket for an eighth-place finish. He opened with three wins for a place in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Ness continued his success with a 5-3 decision over David Fabel but ended up losing his next two matches by major decision and pin. Leyton Fuentes won his opening match at 160 pounds, but lost his next two to be eliminated.

Hunter Kresl wrestled at 220 pounds where he won two matches by pin and lost two matches to go 2-2 in the event.

Jesse Sanchez got his first matches in this season, going 0-2.

The wrestling team is back in action on Thursday, January 6 where they host Frazee and United North Central.