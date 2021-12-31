UMN Crookston men's hockey moves up

UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team moved up to No. 14 in the ACHA Division II Central Region rankings. The Golden Eagles are currently 7-5-2 (2-2-2 WCCHA) coming into the New Year. The rankings were updated Dec. 22, 2021. Minnesota Crookston had previously been No. 18 in the ACHA Division II Central Region.

The Golden Eagles will return to the ice January 15 and 16 with road games at North Dakota State University. UMN Crookston has been led by 27 points this season from Nikolai Rajala (Fr., F, Coleraine, Minn.), who has 11 goals and 16 assists. Logan Syrup (Fr., F, Park River, N.D.) has also made an instant impact with 25 points on seven goals and 18 assists. Tyler Zahradka (So., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) leads the team in goals with 18 this season. 2020-21 ACHA Division II Second Team All-American Casey Kallock (Sr., D, Alvarado, Minn.) has five goals and 13 assists this season. In goal, Braden Schmitz (Fr., G, Devils Lake, N.D.) leads the team with a 3.53 goals against average.

Lindenwood University is the top team in the ACHA Division II Central Region. The Golden Eagles are 4-2 against teams ranked regionally this season. They are coming off a sweep of Williston State College, ranked No. 10 in the west region.