Seven Different Pirates Score in Boys' Basketball Win Over Roseau

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team picked up its second win of the season at Roseau on Tuesday, December 28.

Seven of the eight players that saw the floor scored for a total of 67 points to Roseau’s 47.

Ryan Abeld, Jacob Hesby and Jack Garmen combined for the first seven points of the game. After Roseau’s second bucket of the night, the Pirates went on a 10-point run, with nine of those points from threes. Garmen had two threes, while Hesby had the other one. Reggie Winjum assisted in six of those points.

Crookston kept the momentum going with another 10-point run. Isaac Thomforde scored back-to-back buckets, Winjum scored his first points of the game and Garmen had the other four points.

The Rams stalled the run with a successful trip to the free-throw line, but Crookston responded with 12 unanswered points.

Hunter Nicholas scored his first points of the night with points in the paint and a 2-2 trip from the line. Tanner Giese got in the scorebook with his first points, as well.

Although Roseau scored seven of the last ten points of the half, Winjum stole the momentum back with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

The Pirates went into the locker room with a 42-16 lead. They committed just three fouls in the first half to the Rams’ seven.

Roseau scored the first points of the second half, but Thomforde and Hesby added six points to pad the Pirates’ lead to 31. A couple minutes later, Garmen got a steal on the defensive end and turned it into a bucket for Crookston’s largest lead at 34.

The Rams didn’t back down, however. With six minutes left in the game, Roseau went on a 15-3 run to close within 19. Crookston had built up a big enough lead in the first, and there wasn’t enough time left in the game for Roseau to mount a comeback. The Pirates ran off the last minute of the clock without contest.

Garmen led the team with 22 points, 19 of them coming in the first half. He was one rebound away from a double-double. Hesby followed Garmen with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Thomforde matched his season best 9 points, while Winjum set his season best with 7. Abeld also had 7 points with 7 rebounds. Nicholas had 6 points, while Giese had 2 points with a team-leading 5 assists.

The boys’ team looks to keep up with their strong performances as they take on Norman County East on December 30.