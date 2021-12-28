Halle Winjum Scores Final 4 Points in Upset over No. 9 Fergus Falls

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team defeated no. 9 ranked Fergus Falls on the road in the first game of the Holiday Classic on Tuesday, December 28.

Both teams had to deal with a shot clock, a feature that will be implemented into the regular season in a couple of years. It affected the Pirates a bit, as they had one shot clock violation and some rushed shots.

The first half was a defensive battle, as both teams combined for just 26 points.

After breaking a 3-3 tie, the Pirates built up an 11-7 lead with four points from Halle Winjum, two from Libby Salentine and two from Hayden Winjum. Fergus Falls worked their way back to within one by taking advantage of Crookston fouls.

Halle Winjum drained a three with an assist from her sister, but the Otters got a bucket of their own to trail the Pirates 12-14 at half.

Emma Osborn scored Crookston’s first six points of the second half, all of them coming from three-pointers. Fergus Falls picked up the pace, though, scoring 12 unanswered points. They had some calls go their way and outrebounded the Pirates, taking advantage of their second-chance opportunities.

Hayden Winjum stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer to get within three points, but the Otters scored another 10 to go up by 13.

Osborn sparked the Pirates comeback with five minutes left, as she went 4-4 from the free-throw line. Ally Perreault and Halle Winjum sunk a pair of three-pointers to force an Otter timeout.

Fergus Falls drained a three out of the timeout, but Halle Winjum made a contested bucket to make it 39-43. Abby Borowicz converted from beyond the arc with 1:42 left to bring it within one.

Halle Winjum continued the run with a bucket to take the 44-43 lead. It didn’t last long, as the Otters scored on their next possession, but Halle Winjum was determined. She ran down the court and made another layup to regain the lead with 13.8 seconds left in the game.

The Otters had the last shot but missed. Osborn grabbed the rebound and was fouled, but time had expired. The Pirates pulled out the 46-45 win.

Halle Winjum led the way with 16 points and 4 assists. Osborn was the second highest scorer of the night with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Perreault, Borowicz, and Hayden Winjum all had 5 points. Salentine added two points of her own. Perreault led the team with 7 rebounds, while both Winjums, Borowicz and Osborn had 2 steals each.

The Pirates improve to 5-2 on the year. They play in the championship game tomorrow against Watertown-Mayer at 2 p.m.