Girls' Basketball Crushing Opponents, Challenged by Others

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team is 4-2 on the season with all its wins being by 20 plus points.

The Pirates have wins against Thief River Falls (58-34), Red Lake Falls (71-24), Warroad (63-26) and Bagley (68-21). Their two losses were against Moorhead (43-48) in their season opener and Hawley (46-58).

The MN Girls’ Basketball Hub is not up to date with the section records, as it has Thief River Falls on top of the Northwest with two wins while Crookston has only one. Of the Northwest opponents, though, Crookston has defeated Thief River Falls and Warroad. Their game against East Grand Forks has been postponed to January 20, and their first game against Roseau is scheduled for January 4.

Hayden and Halle Winjum are the dynamic duo that leads the Pirates. Hayden is one of the top-three players in each statistical category. She leads the team in rebounds (23) and steals (25). In the girls’ last game against Bagley, Hayden set the all-time steals record with 389. Although Halle doesn’t lead in any category, she is a top contributor in rebounds (18), assists (17), steals (22) and total points (56).

Emma Osborn is the team’s leading scorer with 88 totals points for an average of 14.66 per game. She is second in rebounds with 20 and third in steals with 17. Abby Borowicz is another key contributor with 18 rebounds and 11 assists.

The team enjoys the last days of holiday break before playing in Fergus Falls on December 28 and 29.