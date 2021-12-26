Despite Record, Boys' Basketball Gaining Momentum

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team is 1-5 on the year, but its record is not indicative of its recent performances.

In its last three games, Crookston has competed in two of them. In their most recent game against Fosston, the Pirates offense put up 28 first-half points. They also picked up their first win of the season against Bagley 58-44.

The MN Boys’ Basketball Hub is not up to date with records, as it lists Crookston as 0-1 in the Northwest with an overall record of 0-2. The boys’ basketball team has played just one conference opponent, Warroad, in which they lost 29-84.

Jack Garmen contributes to the team in all ways possible, as he leads the Pirates in all statistical categories. He has 78 totals points for an average of 13 per game. Garmen also has 7 assists, 15 steals and 25 rebounds.

Ryan Abeld and Tanner Giese are also key players, as they are among the top three Pirates in rebounds, assists, steals and points. Abeld is second on the team in assists (4) and steals (12), while Giese is second in rebounds (18).

Jacob Hesby is the fourth player worth mention, as he is the second top scorer for the Pirates with 57 totals points for an average of 9.5 per game.

The boys resume play after the holidays with a game against Northwest opponent Roseau on Tuesday, December 28 at 2:30 p.m.