Boys' Hockey Seeks Elusive First Win

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team is still searching for its first win this season, as it as a 0-6-1 record.

Their lone tie came against Kittson Central where five different skaters scored their six goals: Ashton Shockman, Kadin Edwards, Zach Tahran, Jack Doda, and Ty Larson. Isaac Telle and Thor Harbott also earned points that game with assists.

The Pirates sit at the bottom of the Mariucci with an 0-2 record. Moorhead, who also has zero points in conference, has just one loss. Roseau and Warroad are tied for the top spot with three wins for six points, while Bemidji, East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls are in the middle of the pack with two points.

Doda leads the team in both points and goals, as he is on a five-game scoring streak. Six of his seven points are from goals. Shockman is second behind Doda in goals with two. He scored against Kittson Central and Grafton.

Edwards and Tahran are tied for second in points and first in assists for the Pirates. They both have two assists and one goal for three points.

Jaren Bailey has seen 316 shots on goal behind the net, stopping 253 of them for a .801 save percentage. He averages 8.8 goals allowed per game.

The boys are the home team at Ralph Engelstad Arena for its next two games on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30.