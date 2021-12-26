Boll, Bowman, Coauette, Trudeau Aid Pirate Wrestling in 5-3 Record

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team is faring well this season with some standout individual performances from Ethan Boll, Ethan Bowman, Carter Couaette and Evin Trudeau.

In duals, Crookston sports a 5-3 record with wins against Grafton (48-18), New York Mills (Tiebreak 10-7), Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (42-36), Grand Forks Central (40-36) and Grand Forks Red River (52-21). Its losses came to Central Cassville (39-42), LaMoure (36-42) and Thief River Falls (21-59).

In its two tournaments, the Rodd Olson Invitational and the Jackhammer Invite, the team placed second and tenth, respectively.

Boll and Bowman are top individual performers for the Pirates, as they are in the top three for wins and pins. Boll is undefeated this year with a 14-0 record and 11 pins. In the Rodd Olson Invitational, he picked up his 125th career win. Bowman has a 12-4 record with 8 pins.

Coauette is tied with Boll for most wins on the team with 14, while Trudeau is third on the team for most pins (7). Trudeau won the Pinners Award at the Hillsboro meet for pinning all five of his opponents.

The team travels to Fargo on December 29 and 30 where the Rumble on the Red meet will be held in the Fargo Dome.