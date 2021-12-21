Hayden Winjum Breaks All-Time Steals Record in Win Against Bagley

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team earned another running-clock win, as they defeated Bagley 68-21.

Senior Hayden Winjum, who had 6 steals on the night, broke the career steal record set by Kamille Wahlin. Hayden now owns the record with 389, and her senior season is still young.

Emma Osborn got the Pirates going, as she scored 12 of the Pirates first 14 points. Hayden extended Crookston’s lead to 18-2 with back-to-back steals on the defensive end that turned into buckets on the offensive end.

Abby Borowicz scored in transition, causing the Flyers to take their second timeout of the game. Out of the timeout, Emma Gunderson drained back-to-back three-pointers for a 28-4 lead.

Bagley scored four more points before Crookston went on another run. Ally Perreault, Halle and Hayden Winjum, Bailey Cameron, and Osborn combined for 16 unanswered points. Cameron swished another three to close out the first half, as the Pirates went into the locker room with a 53-13 lead.

Both teams played cleanly the first half, as no fouls were called.

Cameron came out in the second half as hot as she left the first. She scored four of her career-high 13 points right away. Gunderson added to her total, while Ellie Nesseth put up four points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the second half.

Crookston came away with the 68-21 win, playing the last nine minutes with a running clock. None of the starters saw the floor in the second half.

Nine Pirates got on the score sheet, as Osborn led them all with 17 points. Cameron added 13 points and 5 steals, while Gunderson chipped in 10 points. Halle and Hayden Winjum contributed 7 and 6 points, respectively. Borowicz, Perreault and Nesseth had 4 points, while Nesseth led the team with 7 rebounds. Jenna Coauette rounded out the scoring with 3 points.

The girls’ basketball team improves to 4-2 with the win. They take a break for the holidays but resume play on December 28 in Fergus Falls.