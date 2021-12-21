Grafton Scores 3 in Third Period to Defeat Crookston

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team set itself up to earn its first win of the season against Grafton, but the Spoilers scored three goals in the final period to win 4-2.

Crookston had the first powerplay advantage as Mason Carter went to the box for Grafton with a holding penalty. Although the Pirates didn’t score, they evened up the shots on goal in those two minutes.

The Spoilers got on the board first, however, with a goal from Carter four minutes later. Jack Doda responded just two minutes later with an unassisted goal, his fifth goal of the season. He got to a loose puck at center ice and scored on the ensuing break away.

Carter Trudeau and Grafton’s Jaxon Bjornson picked tripping penalties near the end of the first period, forcing 4-on-4 hockey going into the second period. Neither team scored.

Although the second period was blank on the score sheet, both goalies saw plenty of shots on goal. With four minutes to go in the period, Ty Larson made a crucial save to help Jaren Bailey. The puck was loose out front, and Bailey had no idea where it was. The Spoilers put a shot on goal, but Larson got his stick on it right before it crossed the line.

The scoreless second set up a dramatic third period.

Grafton scored early on a turnover, leading to a 2-on-1, to take a 2-1 lead. A minute later, Kadin Edwards had a golden scoring opportunity but was held by Anders Thompson, leading to a Pirate power play. Instead of taking advantage of an extra skater, the Pirates let up a short-handed goal.

The Spoilers extended their lead to 4-1 with a goal from Ty Moe. Less than one minute later, though, Ashton Shockman scored his first goal of the season to bring the game within two goals.

As the clock ticked down in the third, the Pirates pulled Bailey to gain an extra skater. The Spoilers had open-net opportunities, but Crookston’s defense didn’t allow another goal. The offense, however, was unable to score, as Grafton pulled out the 4-2 win.

Jackson Demarais got the assist on Shockman’s goal. Bailey played all 51 minutes in goal, giving his team a chance at the win. He allowed just 4 goals with 44 saves for a .916 save percentage.

The Pirates drop to 0-6-1 on the season. The boys’ hockey team celebrates the holidays before its next game on Wednesday, December 29 at 5 p.m. against Fargo North. They will be the home team at Ralph Engelstad Arena.