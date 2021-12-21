East Grand Forks Upsets Crookston Girls' Hockey 4-3

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team suffered another setback, as they lost to section opponent East Grand Forks 3-4.

The Green Wave scored just 1:21 into the game when Kendra Emery got a goal off the rebound of Aleah Oshie’s shot. East Grand Forks extended their lead to 2-0 when the Pirates lost the puck in their own zone, giving Maggey Plante a golden opportunity.

Aleah Bienek and Kara Ellis went to the penalty box, forcing 4-on-4 play to end the first period and for six seconds into the second period. Neither team scored.

Despite the deficit, Crookston came out in the second period firing, outshooting East Grand Forks 14-0. The effort paid off when Morgan Nelson cut into the Green Wave’s lead with an unassisted goal off the pipe, and Reese Swanson tied it up later in the period.

The Pirates took a 3-2 lead two minutes into the third period as Rylee Solheim tipped in her first goal on Ashlyn Bailey’s shot. Two minutes later, though, the Green Wave responded with two goals in just 38 seconds.

East Grand Forks gave Crookston a two-man advantage for 28 seconds with checking and tripping penalties, but the Pirates couldn’t capitalize.

Even with a timeout by each team and an injury giving Crookston time to strategize and regain their breath, the Pirates offense couldn’t score.

JC Larson earned the decision for Crookston, as she played all 51 minutes. She allowed 4 goals with 12 saves.

The girls’ hockey team drops to 6-4-1 on the season. They get some time to regroup before their next game on Tuesday, January 4 against Jamestown. The game will be located at Mayville Hockey Arena where the Pirates will be the home team.